FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on DARE

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 26.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 240.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.