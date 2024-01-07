Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.