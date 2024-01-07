Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

