Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 120,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

