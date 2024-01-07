Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 317,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.35 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

