Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $160,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day moving average is $313.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.