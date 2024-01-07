Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

