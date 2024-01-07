Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average of $313.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

