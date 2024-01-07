FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $85.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.