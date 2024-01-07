Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

