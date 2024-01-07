Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,935,000 after acquiring an additional 442,363 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ES opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.