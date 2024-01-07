Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.