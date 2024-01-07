Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

ORI opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

