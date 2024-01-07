Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 938 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

