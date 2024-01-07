Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,613 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

