Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.15. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

