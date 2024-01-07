Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

