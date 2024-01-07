Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 31,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 120,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 114,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

