Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 139,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

