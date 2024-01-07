Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,653 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,522 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.