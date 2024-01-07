Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

