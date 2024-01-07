Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

HAL opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

