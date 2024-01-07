Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

