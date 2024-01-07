Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

