Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS opened at $577.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.37. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

