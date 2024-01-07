Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 435 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

