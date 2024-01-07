Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

