Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

