Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

