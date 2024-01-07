ETF Store Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

