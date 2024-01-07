EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 72,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in EOG Resources by 89.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

