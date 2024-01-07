Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$56.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$56.00 price target by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.94. The company has a market cap of C$104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7382319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

