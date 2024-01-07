E&G Advisors LP Purchases 580 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $313.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

