E&G Advisors LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
