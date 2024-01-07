Efinity Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,569.87 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $12.23 million and $1,569.87 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,787 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

