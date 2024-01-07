Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $234.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

