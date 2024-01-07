E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Redburn Atlantic cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

