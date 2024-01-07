Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.