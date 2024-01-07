Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

