Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.