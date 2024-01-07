CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

