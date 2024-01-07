Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 452.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after buying an additional 246,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

