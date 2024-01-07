Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMI opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

