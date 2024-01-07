CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

