Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,384,320 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

