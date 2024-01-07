Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Strong Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $249.51 and last traded at $248.50. Approximately 385,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,116,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.33.

The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

