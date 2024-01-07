Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.24.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.45 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

