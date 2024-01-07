Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.93. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

STZ stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.45 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 149.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

