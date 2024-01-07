Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.91. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.45 and a one year high of $273.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

