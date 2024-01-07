Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

